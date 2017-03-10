Wall Street May Open Higher

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street stocks may get off to a racing start on Friday, leaving behind a few lackluster days in the week.



The market is pinning hope on the rebounding crude oil prices and closely watching the monthly employment situation data to be announced today. The consensus is for a decline in non-farm payrolls, while unemployment rate is expected to be slightly down. Asian shares closed mostly up, while European shares are trading all green.

As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 71 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 19.00 points.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday. The Dow inched up 2.46 points or less than 0.1 percent to 20,858.19, the Nasdaq crept up 1.25 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,838.81, and the S&P 500 edged up 1.89 points or 0.1 percent to 2,364.87.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's employment situation data for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 200,000, down from 227,000 last month. Unemployment rate for the month is expected to be 4.7 percent, slightly lower than 4.8 percent from the previous month. Private payrolls is expected to decline to 200,000 from 237,000. Average hourly earnings may increase to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent last month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American rig count was 1091, while U.S. rig count was 756.

The Treasury Department's U.S. Treasury budget for February will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The forecasters are expecting a deficit of $181.5 billion, compared to $51.3 billion last month.

In the corporate sector, Royal Dutch Shell plc. announced the stepping down of Simon Henry as chief financial officer and as a director, effect March 9. He will become an employee of Shell International Limited, with effect from April 1.

William Hill plc announced the appointment of Philip Bowcock as CEO with immediate effect. He joined William Hill from Cineworld Group where he was Finance Director for nearly four years.

Presidio Inc. priced its initial public offering of 16.67 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. In addition, Presidio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.50 million shares.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Stock Market on March 10, 2017 under symbol "PSDO."

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday. Shanghai Composite Index closed down 3.99 points or 0.12 percent at 3,212.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 67.11 points or 0.29 percent at 23,568.67.

Australian broader All Ordinaries Index gained 30.70 points or 0.53 percent to 5,811.20.

The Japanese market were notably higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index advanced 286.03 points or 1.48 percent to 19,604.61.

European shares are trading notably up. CAC 40 of France is climbing 31.54 points or 0.63 percent, DAX of Germany is progressing 83.07 points or 0.69 percent, FTSE 100 of England is up 36.29 points or 0.50 percent, while Swiss Market Index is gaining 8.63 points or 0.10 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 for the Eurozone is adding 0.81 percent.

