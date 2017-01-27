Wall Street May Open Broadly Higher

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.



S. index futures suggest that Wall Street on Friday may open broadly on a positive note. Amidst Trump's "America First" policy, U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May will be meeting with him to discuss trade. The fourth quarter GDP and durable goods order are the important economic data for the day. Asian shares closed mostly higher while European shares are largely in the red.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 1 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 1.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 1.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday. Despite the choppy trading on the day, the Dow still ended the session at a new record closing high. The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Dow rose 32.40 points or 0.2 percent to 20,100.91, the Nasdaq edged down 1.16 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,655.18, and the S&P 500 dipped 1.69 points or 0.1 percent to 2,296.68.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's durable goods orders data for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new order growth of 2.6 percent, while it reported a decline of 4.6 percent last year.

The Commerce Department's gross domestic product figures will be out at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for real GDP is a growth of 2.2 percent, while it was 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Data for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.2, slightly up from 98.1 last year.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count, that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1036, while U.S. rig count reached 694.

In the corporate segment, UBS Group AG (UBS) reported sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter on the absence of prior year's tax benefit. For the fourth quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders declined to 738 million Swiss francs or 0.19 franc per share from last year's 949 million francs or 0.25 franc per share. The last year's results were benefited by a substantial tax benefit.

On a pre-tax basis, UBS's profit was 848 million francs, higher than 234 million francs a year ago. Adjusted profit before tax was 1.11 billion francs.

Arthur Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced 52 percent increase in $78.6 million from $51.7 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $0.44 from $0.30 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.54 per share. Revenue increased to $885.7 million from $851.8 million.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) said its first quarter net earnings increased to $72 million from $65 million in the comparable quarter last year. Earnings per share rose to $0.35 from $0.32 in the prior year. Sales climbed to $489 million from $456 million a year ago.

For the full year, the company raised the adjusted earnings outlook to $1.36 to $1.43 per share.

Asian stock are broadly higher. Hang Seng and some other markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 9.61 points or 0.31 percent at 3,159.17. Australia's All Ordinaries rose 39.60 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 5,765.60. The Japanese market climbed for a third straight day on the back of a weaker yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index climbed 65.01 points or 0.34 percent to 19,467.40.

European shares are trading in the red on the whole. France's CAC 40 is slipping 31.32 or 0.64 percent, Germany's DAX is down 30.30 points or 0.25 percent. UK's FTSE 100 is climbing 12.91 points or 0.18 percent.

Swiss Market Index is declining 29.13 points or 0.35 percent. Euronext 100 is dropping 4.53 points or 0.48 percent.

