Wall Street Eyes Greener Pastures

Early indications suggest that Wall Street stocks may bounce back on Tuesday's opening session.



As the earnings season is approaching, the market is keen to assess the performance of major corporates in the coming days. The job opening data would be the highlight of the day. Asian share closed mixed, while European shares are broadly in the green.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 5 points, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are advancing 1.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. While the Dow and the S&P 500 slid to the negative territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a modest gain. The Nasdaq edged up 10.76 points or 0.2 percent to 5,531.82, while the Dow dropped by 76.42 points or 0.4 percent to 19,887.38. The S&P 500 fell by 8.08 points or 0.4 percent to 2,268.90.

On the economic front, the Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable-store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week the change in store sales was plus 2.2 percent.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report that tracks monthly change in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits for November is expected at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the job openings were 5.534 million.

The Commerce Department's wholesale trade data for November is scheduled to be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of 0.9 percent, unchanged from the prior month.

3- year Treasury note auction is scheduled to be held at 1.00 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, A. Schulman Inc. (SHLM) announced a fall in the first quarter earnings to $14.40 million, or $0.49 per share, from $14.88 million, or $0.50 per share, a year ago. Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Revenue for the period fell 7.6 percent to $600 million from $649.22 million last year.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) agreed to acquire Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd. Based in Goa, India. The financial details of the deal, to be closed in the first quarter of 2017, were not revealed.

WidePoint Corp. (WYY) named Jeffrey Nyweide CEO and President. Steve Komar will assume the role of executive chairman. Prior to joining WidePoint, Nyweide served as the EVP and CFO of GlobalOptions Group.

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd. (YIN) raised its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2016. The company now expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between RMB1030 million and RMB 1050 million, while its previous outlook was in a range of RMB 800 to RMB 870 million.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX) announced its agreement to sell all equity interests in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to the Sanpower Group Co., Ltd. in China for a cash consideration of $819.9 million. Valeant will use proceeds from the sale of Dendreon to permanently repay debts. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

Alibaba Investment Ltd. of Alibaba Group (BABA) ("Alibaba Group") revealed a proposal to privatize Intime department store by way of a scheme of arrangement. Alibaba currently owns approximately 28 percent of the equity interests in Intime Through the proposed transaction, it would increase shareholding to around 74 percent.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index shed 9.56 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,161.67.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed higher at 186.16 points or 0.83 percent at 22,744.85.

Japanese shares lost ground as traders returned to their desks after a holiday on Monday for the "Coming of Age Day". The Nikkei average fell 152.89 points or 0.79 percent to 19,301.44. The broader Topix index closed 0.71 percent lower at 1,542.31.

Australian shares fell sharply after five straight days of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 46.70 points or 0.80 percent to 5,760.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 44.70 points or 0.76 percent lower at 5,813.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 5.89 points or 0.12 percent, the German DAX is advancing 23.79 points or 0.21 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 23.51 points or 0.32 percent and the Swiss Market Index is rising 4.77 points or 0.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index,a Blue-chip representation of super-sector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.05 percent.

