Wall Street Cautious Amid Rate Hike Prospects

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The traders are looking ahead for a rate hike at the FOMC meeting to be concluded tomorrow.



The markets may react to the producer price data to be released today. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower. Initial trends at the future index suggest that Wall Street may open in the red.

As of 8 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 51 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 11 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 21.50 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,881.48. The S&P 500 added 0.87 points to 2,373.47, led by retailers. The Nasdaq Composite was up 14 points to 5,875.78.

On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index - Final demand for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus growth of 0.1 percent, down from 0.6 percent growth last month. With less food and energy PPI-FD is expected to grow 0.2 percent. The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the store sales grew 1.0 percent.

In the corporate segment, Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (SBOT) and Matrivax Inc. announced a technology transfer and purchase agreement for Stellar's proprietary Clostridium difficile technology. As per the agreement Stellar will transfer its proprietary rights and know-how of immunogens and vaccine technology.

Interface, Inc. (TILE) announced the appointment of Bruce Hausmann as its new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 10, 2017. Hausmann has been with Aramark Corp. for the past eight years, most recently as SVP and CFO for its uniform and Refreshment Services business units.

Volkswagen Group said it believes that deliveries in 2017 will moderately exceed the prior-year volume. The sales revenues is expected to grow by up to 4 percent year-on-year in 2017. In terms of the Group's operating result, Volkswagen anticipates an operating return on sales of between 6 and 7 percent.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that Zavicefta, a combination antibiotic for the treatment of patients with certain confirmed or suspected Gram-negative bacterial infections requiring hospitalization, is now available in the U.K. and Germany. In June 2016, the European Medicines Agency approved the marketing authorization for Zavicefta.

UK-based financial services group Prudential plc said its fiscal 2016 profit before tax attributable to shareholders declined 28 percent to 2.28 billion pounds from last year's 3.15 billion pounds. IFRS profit after tax was 1.92 billion pounds, or 75 pence per share, down 26 percent from last year. IFRS basic earnings per share based on operating profit after tax increased 5 percent to 131.3 pence from 124.6 pence in the prior year.

Asian stocks turned in mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note even as a slew of economic reports suggested that the world's second-largest economy remained strong at the start of 2017. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 2.30 points or 0.07 percent to close at 3,239.33, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.72 points or 0.01 percent to 23,827.95.

Japanese shares fell from a 15-month high as the dollar fell against the yen ahead of this week's BoJ and Federal Reserve monetary policy meetings.

The Nikkei average dropped 24.25 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 19,609.50, while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent lower at 1,574.90.

Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 pared early gains to end up 1.80 points or 0.03 percent at 5,759.10. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 3.50 points or 0.06 percent higher at 5,798.10.

European shares are trading widely lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 7.60 points or 0.15 percent. DAX of Germany is slipping 3.02 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 15.74 points or 0.18 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is climbing 12.90 points or 0.17 percent.

