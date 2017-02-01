Wall Street Aims To Spring Back

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - All eyes and ears are on the Federal Reserve, as it is due to announce the latest monetary policy decision in the afternoon.



The Fed might leave interest rates unchanged. Future trading trends suggest that Wall Street may open broadly higher. Among a set of economic data, PMI index and Job Creation Index will get more attention. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are all in the green.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 42 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 5.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are progressing 26 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching positive territory. Nasdaq inched up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,614.79, the Dow fell 107.04 points or 0.5 percent to 19,864.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,278.87.

On the economic front, the Auto manufacturers and Autodata Corp.'s motor vehicle sales data for January will be released today. The economists are looking for consensus of 17.7 million, down from 18.4 million last month.

The Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week the composite index climbed 4 percent, while purchase index were up 6 percent.

Automatic Data Processing / Moody's Analytics' employment report for January will be published at 8.15 am ET. The forecasters are expecting a consensus of 168,000, up from 153,000 last month.

Gallup's U.S. Job Creation Index for January is scheduled for release at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index was at 33.

The 3-year, 10- year Treasury Notes and 30- year Bond will be auctioned at 8.30 am ET. The Treasury refunding announcement also will be at 8.30 am ET.

The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for January will be held at 9.45 am ET. In the previous month, the index level was at 54.3.

The ISM manufacturing index for January will be revealed at 10 am ET. The consensus is for 55, slightly up from 54.7 last month.

The Commerce Department's construction spending data for December is scheduled at 10 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.2 percent. It grew 0.9 percent last month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's petroleum status report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories in the previous week was 2.8 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were 6.8 million barrels.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus for federal funds rate increase is 0.625 percent.

In the corporate segment, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) announced 79 percent increase in net income to $40.4 million or $0.78 per share from $22.6 million or $0.44 per share last year. Total home and land sale revenue for the quarter climbed to $716.59 million from $564.95 million a year ago.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc. reported a decline in revenue for the third quarter to 435 million pounds from 459 million pounds in the prior year. Separately, the company said Dido Harding has decided to step down as CEO of TalkTalk in May 2017. From May Charles Dunstone will assume the role of Executive Chairman after stepping down as Chairman of Dixons Carphone plc. The company expects fiscal year EBITDA to be in line with previous guidance.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) announced a definitive agreement to acquire First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds, the equity infrastructure franchise of First Reserve. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. BlackRock said there will be no material impact of the transaction to its earnings.

Asian stocks recorded a recovery and closed broadly higher. Markets in China, Malaysia and Taiwan were closed for public holidays.

Japanese shares ended notably higher. The Nikkei average rose 106.74 points or 0.56 percent to 19,148.08. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent higher at 1,527.77.

Australian shares gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 32.30 points or 0.57 percent to 5,653.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 29 points or 0.51 percent higher at 5,704.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 42.39 points or 0.18 percent at 23,318.39.

European shares are trading broadly higher. France's CAC 40 is climbing 53.08 points or 1.12 percent. Germany's DAX is surging 114.14 points or 0.99 percent. FTSE 100 of UK is up 60 points or 0.85 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 77.30 points or 0.95 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 that represents blue chip companies in the Eurozone is currently up 1.01 percent.

