Erweiterte Funktionen



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Announces 80% Gain In Q4 Profit




08.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $36.8 million, or $1.16 per share. This was up from $20.4 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.0% to $178.39 million. This was up from $121.37 million last year.


Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $36.8 Mln. vs. $20.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 80.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 73.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $178.39 Mln vs. $121.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,524 € 30,173 € -0,649 € -2,15% 08.02./13:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US93148P1021 A1C6W8 31,00 € 17,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 32,10 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 29,524 € -2,15%  09:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...