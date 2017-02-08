Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Announces 80% Gain In Q4 Profit

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $36.8 million, or $1.16 per share. This was up from $20.4 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.0% to $178.39 million. This was up from $121.37 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $36.8 Mln. vs. $20.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 80.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 73.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $178.39 Mln vs. $121.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.0%

