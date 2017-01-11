Erweiterte Funktionen

Wal-Mart Reportedly To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs This Month




11.01.17 02:40
dpa-AFX


BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

(WMT) is making another round of job cuts as part of Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon's efforts to streamline operations, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The move will eliminate hundreds of positions this month. The Journal previously reported on the layoffs, saying they would fall particularly hard on the human-resources department, which some executives feel should be outsourced.


In late 2015, Wal-Mart eliminated hundreds of headquarters positions, followed by a relocation of 7,000 back-office accounting positions that was announced in September. Wal-Mart employs about 2.3 million people worldwide.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
