Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Earnings Retreat 36% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line declined to $40.01 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $62.92 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $292.91 million. This was down from $361.07 million last year.

