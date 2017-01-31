Erweiterte Funktionen



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Announces 64% Retreat In Q4 Profit




31.01.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $22.42 million, or $0.27 per share. This was down from $62.92 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $292.91 million. This was down from $361.07 million last year.


Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $22.42 Mln. vs. $62.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -64.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -64.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $292.91 Mln vs. $361.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -18.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,595 € 16,063 € 0,532 € +3,31% 31.01./13:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9300591008 912626 25,18 € 13,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 16,595 € +3,31%  08:01
NYSE 17,97 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...