Wacker Chemie FY16 Profit Down 21%, But Sales Rise
01.02.17 07:54
dpa-AFX
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.
PK, WKCMF.PK) said its net income for fiscal 2016 declined 21 percent from last year, while sales rose 2 percent.
For fiscal 2016, the company's net income grew declined 21 percent to 190 million euros from 242 million euros a year ago.
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2016 increased 5 percent to 1.10 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros last year.
However, EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes declined 23 percent from the year-ago period to 365 million euros, reflecting a substantial increase in depreciation.
The Group's sales for the year rose 2 percent to 5.4 billion euros from 5.3 billion euros last year, mainly driven by higher volumes.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,00 €
|111,60 €
|-2,60 €
|-2,33%
|01.02./09:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000WCH8881
|WCH888
|115,20 €
|58,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,898 €
|-2,33%
|09:45
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|119,70 $
|+6,78%
|24.01.17
|Hannover
|111,17 €
|-1,21%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|111,17 €
|-1,62%
|08:09
|Xetra
|109,00 €
|-2,33%
|09:38
|Frankfurt
|108,93 €
|-2,41%
|09:07
|Stuttgart
|108,825 €
|-2,70%
|09:21
|München
|108,56 €
|-2,72%
|09:06
|Berlin
|108,88 €
|-3,42%
|09:07
|Düsseldorf
|108,55 €
|-4,08%
|09:21
