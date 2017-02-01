Wacker Chemie FY16 Profit Down 21%, But Sales Rise

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wacker Chemie":

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.



PK, WKCMF.PK) said its net income for fiscal 2016 declined 21 percent from last year, while sales rose 2 percent.

For fiscal 2016, the company's net income grew declined 21 percent to 190 million euros from 242 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2016 increased 5 percent to 1.10 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros last year.

However, EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes declined 23 percent from the year-ago period to 365 million euros, reflecting a substantial increase in depreciation.

The Group's sales for the year rose 2 percent to 5.4 billion euros from 5.3 billion euros last year, mainly driven by higher volumes.

