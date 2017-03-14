Wacker Chemie Expects FY17 Net Income To Reach Year-earlier Level

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wacker Chemie":

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.



PK, WKCMF.PK) said that it expects Group net income for fiscal year 2017 to reach the year-earlier level, and group sales to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2017.

Group EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 is projected at last year's level - when adjusted on a comparable basis to exclude special income from damages received and from terminated contractual and delivery relationships with solar customers.

Wacker anticipates a high cash inflow from operating activities again in 2017. At about 400 million euros, net cash flow should be at a similar level to the year before.

During the first two months of the current year, WACKER's business developed positively. In chemicals, and at Siltronic and WACKER POLYSILICON, sales for the first two months were clearly above the comparable values of last year.

Overall, WACKER expects to generate sales of some 1.4 billion euros in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 1.31 billion euros in the prior year. In addition to volume growth, WACKER is achieving better prices than a year earlier, especially for semiconductor wafers. As a result, the Group expects EBITDA to grow significantly in the first-quarter of 2017.

"WACKER is in very good shape. We expect volumes to rise at every division. In the industry sectors relevant to our business, the trend will be broadly positive in 2017. That is why we are confident of increasing sales by a slightly higher percentage than last year. We are, however, facing headwind from raw-material prices. At present, they are rising significantly and this could impact earnings. If current market conditions remain unchanged during the year, we definitely see additional upward potential for EBITDA - over and above our present expectations." said CEO Rudolf Staudigl in Munich on Tuesday.

On presenting its annual report today, the Munich-based chemical company announced that Group sales came in at 5.40 billion euros, up 2 percent from the prior year's 5.30 billion euros, mainly due to higher volumes. EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - totaled 1.10 billion euros compared to 1.05 billion euros last year.

Although special income from advance payments retained and damages received from solar customers was much lower than in 2015, EBITDA was 5 percent above the prior-year value. Adjusted for certain effect, EBITDA reached 1.08 billion euros, a rise of around 19 percent.

The Group's EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes came in at 366.2 million euros in 2016 year-over-year decline of 23 percent. A key factor here was that depreciation rose significantly. It amounted to 735.2 million euros in 2016 compared to 575.4 million euros in the previous year. On the bottom line, WACKER ended 2016 with Group net income of 189.3 million euros compared to 241.8 million euros in the prior year. That was around 22 percent less than the year before.

