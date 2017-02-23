W. P. Carey Inc. Reports 3% Retreat In Q4 Earnings

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $131.52 million, or $1.22 per share. This was lower than $135.55 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $171.47 million. This was down from $197.60 million last year.


W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $131.52 Mln. vs. $135.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Revenue (Q4): $171.47 Mln vs. $197.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.2%


MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,88 $ 63,52 $ 0,36 $ +0,57% 23.02./22:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92936U1097 A1J5SB 72,89 $ 54,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 60,144 € +0,62%  23.02.17
NYSE 63,88 $ +0,57%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 60,71 € 0,00%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
