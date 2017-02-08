Erweiterte Funktionen



WS Atkins Says Q3 Trading Meets View; FY Outlook Unchanged




08.02.17 08:42
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WS Atkins (ATK.L), a design, engineering and project management consultancy, in its third-quarter trading update, said the company has traded in line with expectations with continued currency benefits as anticipated.

The outlook for the full year remains unchanged.


In the third quarter, trading performance in UK and Europe business has continued strongly, with good delivery on a number of projects in the period.


North American business' trading was good, and the company continues to expect the business to deliver strong revenue growth and an improved operating margin for the full year.


The performance of Middle East region has been in line with expectations during the third quarter. Challenging market conditions remain, though the firm expect to continue to deliver to expectations for the year as a whole.


The performance of Asia Pacific region has been stable in the period.


Looking ahead, the company said it is confident that its focus on differentiation in nuclear, digital innovation and advisory will deliver further growth into next year and beyond.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,053 € 16,876 € 0,177 € +1,05% 07.02./18:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000608009 912859 17,92 € 14,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 17,285 € +2,86%  08:18
Frankfurt 17,286 € +2,40%  08:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,00 $ +1,98%  17.01.17
Stuttgart 17,053 € +1,05%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 17,03 € 0,00%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
