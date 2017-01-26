Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Verizon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


WSJ : Verizon Explores Combination With Charter Communications




26.01.17 16:22
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc.

(VZ) is exploring a combination with Charter Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


CHTR is currently trading at $330.01, up $19.70 or 6.35 percent.


The Journal reported that Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam has made a preliminary approach to officials close to Charter, which has a market value of more than $80 billion. Verizon is working with advisers to study a potential transaction. There's no guarantee a deal will materialize.


It is unclear whether Charter executives, including Chief Executive Tom Rutledge, would be open to a transaction. The effort could be complicated by Charter's ownership structure, which includes cable tycoon John Malone and the Newhouse family, the report said..


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,2059 $ 49,77 $ -0,5641 $ -1,13% 26.01./18:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92343V1044 868402 56,95 $ 46,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,03 € -0,58%  18:22
Hamburg 46,445 € +0,70%  14:41
Frankfurt 46,385 € -0,11%  17:49
Stuttgart 46,22 € -0,22%  17:13
Berlin 46,32 € -0,29%  15:13
Xetra 45,855 € -0,56%  16:34
Düsseldorf 46,31 € -0,73%  09:12
Hannover 46,25 € -0,97%  08:07
NYSE 49,2059 $ -1,13%  18:13
München 46,125 € -1,19%  16:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Verizon - Entscheidung in den . 24.05.16
18 Vodafon, Verizon, Br. Telecom. 20.11.14
13 Verizon - heillos überverkauft! 08.06.13
62 Telekom hinkt dem Dax hinterh. 22.11.05
  Verizon erzielt kräftiges Gewin. 27.04.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...