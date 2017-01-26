WSJ : Verizon Explores Combination With Charter Communications
26.01.17 16:22
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc.
(VZ) is exploring a combination with Charter Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
CHTR is currently trading at $330.01, up $19.70 or 6.35 percent.
The Journal reported that Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam has made a preliminary approach to officials close to Charter, which has a market value of more than $80 billion. Verizon is working with advisers to study a potential transaction. There's no guarantee a deal will materialize.
It is unclear whether Charter executives, including Chief Executive Tom Rutledge, would be open to a transaction. The effort could be complicated by Charter's ownership structure, which includes cable tycoon John Malone and the Newhouse family, the report said..
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,2059 $
|49,77 $
|-0,5641 $
|-1,13%
|26.01./18:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92343V1044
|868402
|56,95 $
|46,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,03 €
|-0,58%
|18:22
|Hamburg
|46,445 €
|+0,70%
|14:41
|Frankfurt
|46,385 €
|-0,11%
|17:49
|Stuttgart
|46,22 €
|-0,22%
|17:13
|Berlin
|46,32 €
|-0,29%
|15:13
|Xetra
|45,855 €
|-0,56%
|16:34
|Düsseldorf
|46,31 €
|-0,73%
|09:12
|Hannover
|46,25 €
|-0,97%
|08:07
|NYSE
|49,2059 $
|-1,13%
|18:13
|München
|46,125 €
|-1,19%
|16:02
