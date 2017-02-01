Erweiterte Funktionen



WSJ Reportedly To Cut Jobs In Europe, Asia Bureaus Of Paper




01.02.17 02:39
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Wall Street Journal is laying off employees at bureaus in Asia and Europe as the publisher cuts costs in the face of declining print advertising, a union representative reportedly said.


It's unclear how many jobs will be cut, according to Timothy Martell, executive director of the Independent Association of Publishers' Employees 1096, which represents workers at Dow Jones, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. that owns the newspaper.


A spokeswoman for Dow Jones reportedly said "this is ongoing work as part of the WSJ 2020 program announced last year. We remain committed to covering the region and will continue to do so robustly."


Tuesday's cuts are the second round of layoffs at the Journal in three months. In November, the paper cut staff while folding the Greater New York section into another section of the print newspaper and merging other sections like Business & Tech and Money & Investing.


The Journal is scaling back on expenses as the newspaper industry tries to sign up more online subscribers to make up for a decline in print ads.


