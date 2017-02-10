Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


WSJ : Morgan Stanley Explores Move To Manhattan's West Side




10.02.17 03:59
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) is exploring a move of its headquarters from Midtown Manhattan to Hudson Yards, the vast development going up on the West Side, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The bank is considering the purchase of the remaining 2 million square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, the planned tower where money manager BlackRock is also expected to move its headquarters, the report said, cautioning that the talks were in the early stage.


Morgan Stanley is also considering other sites within the Hudson Yards complex, the Journal said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,85 $ 43,91 $ 0,94 $ +2,14% 10.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6174464486 885836 45,03 $ 21,16 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,94 € +2,92%  09.02.17
Berlin 42,11 € +2,90%  09.02.17
NYSE 44,85 $ +2,14%  09.02.17
Stuttgart 41,945 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Xetra 41,00 € 0,00%  08.02.17
Frankfurt 41,073 € -0,52%  09.02.17
München 40,815 € -2,11%  09.02.17
Hamburg 41,13 € -2,13%  09.02.17
Düsseldorf 41,01 € -2,61%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Guten Morgan,Stanlay.Kräftiger . 19.01.16
50 Morgan Stanley: Nach der Nach. 19.10.15
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 04.11.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...