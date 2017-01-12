WSJ : McDonald's Invites Bids For Significant Stake In Its Japan Unit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "McDonald's":

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) is inviting bids for a significant stake in its Japan unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, days after it reached a deal to sell its China and Hong Kong franchises.





The Oak Brook, Ill.-based fast-food giant owns through subsidiaries just under 50% of the unit, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion.

McDonald's is looking to sell up to 33% of the unit, with bids due next week. A number of private-equity firms are considering bids, they said. Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the report said.

