WSJ : McDonald's Invites Bids For Significant Stake In Its Japan Unit
12.01.17 15:06
dpa-AFX
OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) is inviting bids for a significant stake in its Japan unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, days after it reached a deal to sell its China and Hong Kong franchises.
The Oak Brook, Ill.-based fast-food giant owns through subsidiaries just under 50% of the unit, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion.
McDonald's is looking to sell up to 33% of the unit, with bids due next week. A number of private-equity firms are considering bids, they said. Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the report said.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,18 $
|120,88 $
|0,30 $
|+0,25%
|12.01./15:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5801351017
|856958
|131,96 $
|110,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,49 €
|-0,87%
|16:03
|NYSE
|121,18 $
|+0,25%
|15:52
|Hannover
|113,23 €
|-0,33%
|08:01
|Berlin
|113,20 €
|-0,37%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|113,62 €
|-0,57%
|15:51
|Düsseldorf
|112,90 €
|-0,73%
|11:00
|Frankfurt
|113,19 €
|-0,79%
|15:41
|Hamburg
|113,23 €
|-1,32%
|08:01
|München
|113,91 €
|-1,63%
|15:49
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|99
|Fundamentals: McDonalds
|28.12.16
|126
|McDonalds: Hohes Kurspotential
|23.11.16
|9
|McDonald's gewinnt gegen dick.
|28.04.14
|1
|analystenstimmen
|21.10.13
|Geile Sache mit der Übernahme.
|19.02.13