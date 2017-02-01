WSJ : Facebook Developing Video-centric App For TV Set-top Boxes
01.02.17 03:02
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc.(FB) is developing a video-centric app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc.
's Apple TV, giving it a home for video content-as well as a new vehicle for video advertising, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The app is one of several Facebook projects aimed at making it a "video-first" company that can compete for television ad dollars. The social giant has been marketing its live-streaming capabilities, testing a new video ad product and integrating more videos into Instagram, its photo-sharing app.
The report said Facebook is also in discussions with media companies to license long-form, TV-quality programming, people familiar with the situation said. A set-top box app would be a natural way to distribute that "premium" content and make it accessible on TV sets.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
