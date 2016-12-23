Erweiterte Funktionen
WSJ : Blackstone In Talks To Take Stake In Energy Transfer Partners Assets
23.12.16 04:02
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX) is in talks to take a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, as the natural-gas pipeline owner seeks to complete its $21 billion sale to a sister company.
The deal could be valued at about $5 billion or more.
Blackstone is discussing joining on the deal with Jamie Welch, the report said. Mr. Welch was a key lieutenant of Energy Transfer's Chairman and Chief Executive Kelcy Warren before the men fell out over another deal that collapsed earlier this year.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,20 $
|35,39 $
|0,81 $
|+2,29%
|23.12./01:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29273R1095
|A0B86A
|43,50 $
|18,62 $
36,20
+2,29%
27,00
0,00%
