WSJ : Blackstone In Talks To Take Stake In Energy Transfer Partners Assets




23.12.16 04:02
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX) is in talks to take a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, as the natural-gas pipeline owner seeks to complete its $21 billion sale to a sister company.

The deal could be valued at about $5 billion or more.


Blackstone is discussing joining on the deal with Jamie Welch, the report said. Mr. Welch was a key lieutenant of Energy Transfer's Chairman and Chief Executive Kelcy Warren before the men fell out over another deal that collapsed earlier this year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



1 Dividendenaktie Energy Transfe. 26.03.13
