WSJ: Anglo American Rethinks Disposal Plans

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in the Wall Street Journal, Anglo American PLC (AAUKY.



PK, AAL.L) is rethinking its plans to sell mines, due to the the rebound in commodity prices during the second half of the current fiscal year. However, the Group may continue with the sale of its low-margin mines, according to the report.

In February, Anglo American plc announced measures that will improve cash flows and materially reduce net debt, while focusing the Group on its core portfolio of diamond, platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper assets. The Group also had $3-4 billion targeted from disposals in 2016.

