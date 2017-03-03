WPP Moves Notably Lower After Forecasting Slower Growth

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WPP":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of WPP (WPPGY) have come under pressure during trading on Friday, with the advertising giant slumping by 7.8 percent. WPP hit its lowest intraday level in almost three months earlier in the day.





The steep drop by WPP comes after the company forecast slower like-for-like sales growth this year, citing continued tepid economic growth and recent weaker comparative net new business trends.

