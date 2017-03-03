Erweiterte Funktionen

WPP Moves Notably Lower After Forecasting Slower Growth




03.03.17 19:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of WPP (WPPGY) have come under pressure during trading on Friday, with the advertising giant slumping by 7.8 percent. WPP hit its lowest intraday level in almost three months earlier in the day.


The steep drop by WPP comes after the company forecast slower like-for-like sales growth this year, citing continued tepid economic growth and recent weaker comparative net new business trends.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,587 € 22,511 € -1,924 € -8,55% 03.03./20:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B8KF9B49 A1J2BZ 22,51 € 17,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,659 € -7,75%  13:52
Düsseldorf 22,365 € +0,09%  08:09
München 22,38 € 0,00%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,35 $ -0,85%  28.02.17
Berlin 22,065 € -0,88%  08:08
Frankfurt 20,451 € -8,11%  15:59
Stuttgart 20,587 € -8,55%  16:59
  = Realtime
