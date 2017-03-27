WOW: Fly Chicago To Iceland For $99

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WOW Air, Iceland's low cost airlines, Monday announced that it will begin service between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Iceland's Keflavik Airport on July 13.

The airlines have started selling tickets beginning Monday for $99. The service between O'Hare and Keflavik will be offered four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.





For $149, passengers can travel to 23 other cities, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and Berlin.

WOW already offers transatlantic service from a number of U.S. cities including New York, Pittsburgh, Boston and Washington, D.C., as well as western cities including San Francisco.

"The addition of Chicago to WOW air's growing list of destinations is part of our ongoing strategy to deliver even greater flexibility and convenience to our passengers, with more connections from North America to Europe via our Iceland hub," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "We're excited to partner with O'Hare International Airport, the third busiest airport in the United States, to bring our promise of affordable transatlantic travel to the Midwest."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM