West China Cement - WFG1: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




22.05.19 07:54
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name JE00B3MW7P88 WFG1 WEST CHINA CEMENT

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1075 € 0,1109 € -0,0034 € -3,07% 22.05./10:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B3MW7P88 A1CVXV 0,16 € 0,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,121 € 0,00%  08:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,135 $ 0,00%  07.05.19
Berlin 0,1158 € -0,26%  29.04.19
Stuttgart 0,1075 € -3,07%  08:05
Frankfurt 0,1066 € -3,09%  08:03
  = Realtime
