West China Cement - WFG1: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
22.05.19 07:54
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name JE00B3MW7P88 WFG1 WEST CHINA CEMENT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1075 €
|0,1109 €
|-0,0034 €
|-3,07%
|22.05./10:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B3MW7P88
|A1CVXV
|0,16 €
|0,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,121 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,135 $
|0,00%
|07.05.19
|Berlin
|0,1158 €
|-0,26%
|29.04.19
|Stuttgart
|0,1075 €
|-3,07%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|0,1066 €
|-3,09%
|08:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
