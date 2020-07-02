Erweiterte Funktionen
West China Cement - WFG1: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
02.07.20 07:50
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute (02.07.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (07/02/2020). KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ): WFG1 JE00B3MW7P88 WEST CHINA CEMENT LS 0,0079 Euro Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,157 €
|0,153 €
|0,004 €
|+2,61%
|02.07./09:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B3MW7P88
|A1CVXV
|0,20 €
|0,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,157 €
|+2,61%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|0,157 €
|+2,61%
|08:14
|München
|0,172 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,18 $
|0,00%
|10.06.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|West China Cement ++
|01.10.07