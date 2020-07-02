Folgendes Instrument wird heute (02.07.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (07/02/2020). KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ): WFG1 JE00B3MW7P88 WEST CHINA CEMENT LS 0,0079 Euro Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.