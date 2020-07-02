Erweiterte Funktionen



West China Cement - WFG1: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




02.07.20 07:50
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute (02.07.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (07/02/2020). KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ): WFG1 JE00B3MW7P88 WEST CHINA CEMENT LS 0,0079 Euro Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.

Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet 1,5 Mio. $ Auftr&auml;ge f&uuml;r Coronavirus COVID 19 Tests
US-Regierung setzt auf Technologie dieses Coronavirus COVID-19 Aktientips


Datametrex AI Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,157 € 0,153 € 0,004 € +2,61% 02.07./09:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B3MW7P88 A1CVXV 0,20 € 0,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,157 € +2,61%  08:05
Stuttgart 0,157 € +2,61%  08:14
München 0,172 € 0,00%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,18 $ 0,00%  10.06.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock meldet sensationelle Übernahme. Börsenstar Len De Melt startet neuen Deal nach 520 Mio. $ Verkauf von Norsemont

Lida Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  West China Cement ++ 01.10.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...