WANdisco - One exabyte+ of data to Google cloud for $6m+




10.12.21 08:20
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco has announced a $6m ‘Commit to Consume’ deal with a major automotive components supplier to move a minimum of one exabyte to Google Cloud. The deal provides support for our FY21 estimates, although further deals will still need to be closed. More importantly, it highlights the strategic relevance of WANdisco within the cloud storage marketplace.

