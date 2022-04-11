Erweiterte Funktionen



WANdisco - Multiple contract wins bolster momentum




11.04.22 07:28
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco’s (WAND’s) Q122 trading update demonstrated that the momentum we reported on earlier this year has continued, with bookings and remaining performance obligations (RPO) up significantly to $5.8m (+427% y-o-y) and $14m (+233% y-o-y), respectively. Deals were won across a range of industries and use cases, with computer hardware, telecoms, insurance, and IoT and multi-cloud being key. The company’s momentum is in line with our expectation that as WAND continues its transition to a consumption-based model, it should generate more predictable revenues. This is shown by the recent growth in RPO (up 49% from Q421’s $9.4m), which measures deferred revenue plus unbilled committed contractual revenues. Our estimates for FY22 may be conservative, especially if WAND continues to build on its momentum, but we leave our forecasts unchanged pending the FY21 results announcement.

Aktuell
Börsenprofis kaufen jetzt Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,40 € 3,58 € -0,18 € -5,03% 11.04./10:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 5,65 € 2,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 3,74 € +7,47%  10:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,945 $ -0,13%  08.04.22
Stuttgart 3,42 € -2,84%  08:18
Frankfurt 3,40 € -5,03%  08:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis explodiert - Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ein. 234% Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Wandisco PLC 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...