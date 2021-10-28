WANdisco - General availability of LiveData Migrator on Azure

WANdisco (WAND), a company that replicates petabyte scale data to the cloud, last week announced the general availability of its LiveData Migrator on Azure (LDMA). While this could be a significant catalyst for WAND, increased future deal flow will be the evidence by which successful execution could be measured, especially in light of management recently significantly lowering FY21 revenue guidance. The company’s growth drivers still look intact, the migration of data to the cloud is a significant structural trend and WAND has partnerships with the key players in this space. If good evidence comes through that the pipeline is converting, then the promise of scalable growth could become a reality again, opening up the potential for a share price recovery.