WANdisco - Deepening the Oracle partnership

01.02.22 11:34
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco (WAND) has announced a deepening of its longstanding partnership with Oracle, whereby Oracle will provide fully funded access to WANdisco LiveData Migrator. Oracle will purchase the licences directly from WANdisco for migration projects and WANdisco’s statement highlights that there is a large, defined pipeline that Oracle intends to pursue this year. Oracle is the sixth largest cloud data provider, albeit a long way behind Amazon, Microsoft and Google (with which WANdisco also has partnerships). However, if Oracle succeeds in bringing a proportion of its huge installed base across database technology, ERP and CRM to the Oracle cloud, then the opportunity for WANdisco should be significant.

