Vulto Expands Recall Of All Raw Milk Cheeses; 2 Deaths Linked To Listeria

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulto Creamery, Walton, New York, expanded the recall to include all lots for four additional cheeses which include, by name the following: Andes, Blue Blais, Hamden & Walton Umber.





Few days back, Vulto Creamery has recalled eight cheese items: Heinennellie, Miranda,, Willowemoc, Ouleout, Andes, Blue Blais, Hamden & Walton Umber due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Testing results from the FDA and the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets identified Ouleout product contamination. The particular strain of Listeria monocytogenes found in the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets was found to be similar to the strain isolated from a cluster outbreak of Listeriosis responsible for illnesses.

According to the the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from four states since September 1, 2016. All six people were hospitalized, and two people from Connecticut and Vermont died. One illness was reported in a newborn.

The raw milk cheeses were distributed nationwide, with most being sold at retail locations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic States, California, Chicago Illinois, Portland Oregon and Washington, D.C. Distribution. The production and distribution of all cheese products have been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

