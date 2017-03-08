Erweiterte Funktionen


Vulto Creamery Recalls All Soft, Wash-Rind Raw Milk Cheeses




08.03.17 07:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulto Creamery, Walton, New York, recalls all lots of Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses due to possible health risk.


Testing result from the FDA found Ouleout lot # 617 positive for Listeria monocytogenes and New York Department of Agriculture and Markets finding the possible contamination of Ouleout lot #623.


Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.


These recalled soft raw milk cheeses were distributed nationwide, with most being sold at retail locations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic States, California, Chicago, Portland and Washington, DC.


Also, the production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:53 , dpa-AFX
Soynut Butter Expands Recall To All I.M. Hea [...]
07:45 , dpa-AFX
Yen Rises On Japan GDP, Rising Risk Aversi [...]
07:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf earnings up in FY 2 [...]
07:43 , dpa-AFX
Vulto Creamery Recalls All Soft, Wash-Rind [...]
07:33 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Post DHL Q4 Profit Up, Proposes H [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...