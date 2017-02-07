Vulcan Materials Expects Continued Earnings Growth In 2017

Erweiterte Funktionen



WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co.(VMC), producer of construction aggregates, said that it expects continued earnings growth in 2017.


For 2017, the company expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.125 and $1.225 billion.  It expects aggregates shipments to grow between 5 percent and 8 percent and average selling prices to increase between 5 percent and 7 percent.

The flow-through of freight-adjusted revenues to gross profit in Aggregates segment should remain in line with the longer-term trend of greater than 60 percent. 


The company noted that its expectation for full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.125 to $1.225 billion is driven by a continuing recovery in shipments, with higher levels of publicly funded construction activity just beginning to join the ongoing recovery in private demand, as well as a favorable pricing environment.


The company said it remains focused on continuous, compounding improvement in profitability and cash flows, and expect them to continue - not only for 2017 but for years to come.


1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
