Vulcan Materials Expects Continued Earnings Growth In 2017
07.02.17 14:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co.(VMC), producer of construction aggregates, said that it expects continued earnings growth in 2017.
For 2017, the company expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.125 and $1.225 billion. It expects aggregates shipments to grow between 5 percent and 8 percent and average selling prices to increase between 5 percent and 7 percent.
The flow-through of freight-adjusted revenues to gross profit in Aggregates segment should remain in line with the longer-term trend of greater than 60 percent.
The company noted that its expectation for full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.125 to $1.225 billion is driven by a continuing recovery in shipments, with higher levels of publicly funded construction activity just beginning to join the ongoing recovery in private demand, as well as a favorable pricing environment.
The company said it remains focused on continuous, compounding improvement in profitability and cash flows, and expect them to continue - not only for 2017 but for years to come.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|123,70 $
|128,08 $
|-4,38 $
|-3,42%
|07.02./16:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9291601097
|855854
|138,18 $
|87,17 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,05 €
|-2,48%
|15:38
|Düsseldorf
|118,87 €
|+0,08%
|09:45
|Berlin
|118,53 €
|-0,19%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|115,853 €
|-2,61%
|15:59
|NYSE
|123,70 $
|-3,42%
|16:10
|Frankfurt
|111,675 €
|-5,83%
|15:25