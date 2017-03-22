Voters Think GOP Moving Too Fast On Obamacare Repeal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the House set to vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that voters are mostly likely to say Republicans are moving too fast.





The poll showed that 43 percent of voters think Republicans in Congress are moving too fast and need to take more time to examine other proposals.

Another 17 percent said Republicans are going about the right speed, while 18 percent said the GOP is moving too slow.

Even Republicans are divided about the speed of the process, with 33 percent saying the pace is about right, 28 percent saying the GOP should slow down and 24 percent saying the process is too slow.

The concerns about the pace at which the bill is moving through congress come amid a drop in support for the legislation known as the American Health Care Act.

Forty percent of voters said they approve of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, down from 46 percent in a poll conducted earlier this month.

Disapproval of the legislation has inched up to 37 percent from 35 percent, while the percentage that say they don't know has risen to 22 percent from 19 percent.

The poll showed that approval of the bill among independents has slid to 33 percent from 40 percent, while approval among Republicans and Democrats has also declined modestly.

The survey was conducted following the release of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that found the bill would reduce the federal deficit but increase the number of uninsured people by 24 million by 2026.

Half of voters said they were more likely to support the bill because it would reduce the deficit, while 53 percent said they were less likely to support the legislation due to the jump in the uninsured.

The release of the poll results comes amid reports Republican leaders are struggling to secure enough votes to approve the bill in the House. The bill is expected to face an even tougher uphill battle in the Senate.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,927 registered voters was conducted March 16th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

