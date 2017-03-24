Voters Oppose Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of voters support President Donald Trump's proposal to increase the size of the military, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll, although they largely oppose plans to cut spending on a number of domestic programs.





The poll found that 58 percent of voters think increasing the size of the Army, the Marine Corps, and the Navy's fleet is a good idea, while 39 percent think it is a bad idea.

Eighty-five percent of voters also think it is a good idea to increase funding for health services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump's budget proposal includes a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a matching reduction in spending on domestic programs and foreign aid.

However, the poll found that a majority of voters are opposed to reductions in government spending on several specific domestic programs.

More than eighty percent of voters say it is a bad idea to cut funding for medical research, new road and transit projects, and after school and summer school programs.

A majority of voters also oppose cutting scientific research on the environment and climate change and eliminating the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

"It's a rousing yes for healing the vets and growing the military," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "But when it comes to cutting Public TV, the arts, after school programs and scientific research to improve the environment, it's a stern 'hands off' from voters."

The poll also found that 64 percent of voters think it is bad idea to start funding a wall along the border with Mexico, while 35 percent think it is a good idea.

Quinnipiac said a majority of Republicans support the wall, but GOP voters are the only party, gender, education, age or racial group listed to support the idea.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,056 voters was conducted March 16th through 21st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM