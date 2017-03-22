Vossloh's Supervisory Board Chairman Heinz Hermann Thiele To Resign

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vossloh":

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German transport services firm Vossloh (VOSSF.



PK) said that the chairman of the Supervisory Board, Heinz Hermann Thiele, has informed the Management Board that he resigns from his positions as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2017.

The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to appoint the former vice chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn AG, Dr Volker Kefer, as successor for the remaining term of Heinz Hermann Thiele's office. It is envisaged that Dr Kefer is going to chair the Supervisory Board after his election.

