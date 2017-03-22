Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vossloh":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Vossloh's Supervisory Board Chairman Heinz Hermann Thiele To Resign




22.03.17 15:01
dpa-AFX


WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German transport services firm Vossloh (VOSSF.

PK) said that the chairman of the Supervisory Board, Heinz Hermann Thiele, has informed the Management Board that he resigns from his positions as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2017.


The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to appoint the former vice chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn AG, Dr Volker Kefer, as successor for the remaining term of Heinz Hermann Thiele's office. It is envisaged that Dr Kefer is going to chair the Supervisory Board after his election.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,31 € 63,31 € -2,00 € -3,16% 22.03./16:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007667107 766710 63,99 € 51,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,833 € -3,73%  16:22
Düsseldorf 62,79 € -0,63%  08:12
Hamburg 62,80 € -0,63%  08:09
Hannover 62,80 € -0,63%  08:10
München 62,19 € -1,82%  10:53
Stuttgart 62,03 € -2,04%  13:30
Xetra 61,31 € -3,16%  16:12
Berlin 61,20 € -3,35%  15:35
Frankfurt 60,571 € -4,96%  14:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
313 Vossloh,mit Volldampf wieder n. 05.12.16
240 Charttechnik vs.Fundamentalanal. 27.06.14
143 Euro am Sonntag, wieder für j. 14.11.12
120 Ein Tag für Peddy1978,WILLK. 19.01.12
105 Value-Wert: Vossloh 05.05.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...