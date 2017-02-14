Vornado Realty Trust Q4 Profit Drops 10%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vornado Realty Trust":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings totaled $214.74 million, or $1.13 per share. This was down from $238.06 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $638.26 million. This was down from $651.58 million last year.

Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $214.74 Mln. vs. $238.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -Revenue (Q4): $638.26 Mln vs. $651.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.0%

