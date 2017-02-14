Vornado Realty Trust Q4 Profit Drops 10%
14.02.17 00:03
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings totaled $214.74 million, or $1.13 per share. This was down from $238.06 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $638.26 million. This was down from $651.58 million last year.
Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $214.74 Mln. vs. $238.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -Revenue (Q4): $638.26 Mln vs. $651.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.0%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,45 $
|106,45 $
|- $
|0,00%
|13.02./23:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9290421091
|893899
|108,69 $
|80,84 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,457 €
|0,00%
|26.01.17
|München
|98,66 €
|+1,29%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|99,96 €
|+1,10%
|13.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|99,63 €
|+1,03%
|13.02.17
|NYSE
|106,45 $
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Frankfurt
|100,295 €
|-0,04%
|13.02.17