Vornado Names Joseph Macnow Interim CFO; Theriot To Become JBG SMITH's CFO




14.02.17 00:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced that Stephen Theriot, the company's CFO, will transfer to Washington DC to become Chief Financial Officer of JBG SMITH Properties, effective February 15. The company said, Joseph Macnow, Executive Vice President -- Finance and Chief Administrative Officer and CFO prior to Theriot, will return as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis, also effective February 15.


JBG SMITH will be a new publicly-traded company following the spin-off of Vornado's Washington, DC business and its combination with the JBG Companies.

Vornado shareholders will own approximately 74% of JBG SMITH.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
106,45 $ 106,45 $ -   $ 0,00% 13.02./23:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9290421091 893899 108,69 $ 80,84 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		100,457 € 0,00%  26.01.17
München 98,66 € +1,29%  13.02.17
Berlin 99,96 € +1,10%  13.02.17
Düsseldorf 99,63 € +1,03%  13.02.17
NYSE 106,45 $ 0,00%  13.02.17
Frankfurt 100,295 € -0,04%  13.02.17
  = Realtime
