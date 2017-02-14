Vornado Names Joseph Macnow Interim CFO; Theriot To Become JBG SMITH's CFO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vornado Realty Trust":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced that Stephen Theriot, the company's CFO, will transfer to Washington DC to become Chief Financial Officer of JBG SMITH Properties, effective February 15. The company said, Joseph Macnow, Executive Vice President -- Finance and Chief Administrative Officer and CFO prior to Theriot, will return as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis, also effective February 15.

JBG SMITH will be a new publicly-traded company following the spin-off of Vornado's Washington, DC business and its combination with the JBG Companies.



Vornado shareholders will own approximately 74% of JBG SMITH.

