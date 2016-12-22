Vonovia's Acquisition Offer Accepted By 71.54% Conwert Shareholders

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vonovia":

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) Thursday announced that 71.54 percent of Conwert Immobilien Invest SE shares have been tendered into its voluntary public takeover offer that ended on December 19. Any Conwert shares acquired by the bidder in parallel to the offer will be added to the acceptance declarations.



The company noted that an aggregate 72,902,498 shares have been tendered into the offer.

The Offer will be settled in accordance with clause 5 of the offer document. The cash purchase price of 16.16 euros per Conwert Share will be paid to the holders of the Conwert shares tendered for sale no later than ten trading days after this Offer becomes unconditionally binding.

The company said, the settlement of the exchange offer shall take place through the transfer of Conwert shares tendered for exchange against delivery of New Vonovia Shares. Conwert shareholders who have accepted the exchange offer should take note that any fractional shares will be liquidated and the proceeds deriving from the liquidation of the fractional shares shall be credited for the account of the relevant Conwert shareholder on a pro rata basis.

The acceptance period will be extended for all Conwert shareholders who have not accepted the offer for three months to March 23, 2017.

