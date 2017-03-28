Erweiterte Funktionen

Vonovia Says 93.09% Of Conwert Shareholders Accept Its Takeover Offer




28.03.17 03:44
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia SE (DAIMF) to all shareholders of conwert Immobilien Invest SE, Vienna, has ended.

The extended acceptance period lapsed on 23 March 2017 in the course of which 21.97 million additional conwert shares were tendered into the takeover offer.


The offer, therefore, was accepted with respect to a total of 94.87 million conwert shares. This corresponds to approximately 93.09% of the entire share capital and the outstanding voting rights in conwert.


In the course of the entire takeover offer, 87.57 % of all conwert shares were tendered into the cash offer and 5.52 % into the exchange offer.


The combination of Vonovia and conwert will create a company with a portfolio comprising around 355,000 residential units. Conwert has around 24,500 units, mainly in Leipzig, Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden and Vienna.


The settlement of the offer for the shares tendered during the extended acceptance period is expected to take place in the beginning of April 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



