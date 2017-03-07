Vonovia FY16 FFO 1 Rises; Confirms 2017 Forecast

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vonovia":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported that its FFO 1 or Funds From Operations for fiscal year 2016 rose to 760.8 million euros from the previous year's 608.0 million euros, with FFO 1 per share improving to 1.63 euros from 1.30 euros last year.





The company increased its EPRA NAV - real estate assets without liabilities - to more than 17 billion euros, pushing the EPRA NAV per share up to 36.58 euros. At 30.75 euros, the adjusted NAV per share - excluding goodwill from acquisitions - was up by 6.56 euros on the prior-year value. The increase in EPRA NAV was due primarily to the effect of adjusted property values in the amount of around 3.2 billion euros from the prior year's 1.3 billion euros.

The vacancy rate fell by 0.3 percentage points in comparison with the reporting date for the prior period and was at a very low level of 2.4% on December 31, 2016. Due to market rent performance, there was a moderate increase in rents of 1.5 %. An additional increase of 1.8% in rental income came from property value improvements.

Adjusted EBITDA Rental rose to 1.05 billion euros in 2016 from 924.4 million euros in the 2015 fiscal year.

Rental Income from Property Management for the year grew to 1.54 billion euros from 1.41 billion euros in the prior year.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose the distribution of a dividend of 1.12 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting, compared to 0.94 euros per share paid last year. This corresponds to an attractive dividend yield of 3.6 %, based on the closing share price in 2016.

The takeover of conwert Immobilien Invest SE will see the property portfolio increase by approximately 24,500 apartments, the majority of which are located in prosperous locations such as Berlin, Potsdam, Leipzig and Dresden. The full integration of the company will be a swift process that should be completed by July 2017.

At the beginning of the year, the company launched its investment program in the billion-euro range. Vonovia will be spending a record amount of around 730 million euros in 2017. The focus will remain on energy-efficient modernizations, the refurbishment of apartments to improve the standard of comfort, and on senior-friendly conversions.

The company will also be making increasing investments in the construction of new apartments, the addition of stories to existing properties and in programs such as modernization in response to tenant requests and the development of residential districts. In the following years as well, Vonovia is planning record investments of 1 billion euros per year for new properties and portfolio improvements.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2017. FFO 1 is expected to increase to 830 million euros to 850 million euros. Around 60 million euros additional FFO 1 contribution are expected from the acquisition of conwert.

On Monday, Vonovia said that Rolf Buch would remain CEO of the company for another five years. The contract, which was set to expire in February 2018, has been extended until February 2023.

