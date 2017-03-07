Erweiterte Funktionen

Vonovia Extends CEO Rolf Buch's Contract By Further Five Years




07.03.17 02:29
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE said that Rolf Buch will remain CEO of the company for another five years.

The Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE announced its decision to extend the CEO's contract after its meeting today. The contract, which was set to expire in February 2018, has been extended until February 2023.


Rolf Buch has been at Vonovia since April 2013. He stepped into the role of CEO aiming to boost customer satisfaction and expand the company's service business.


Before joining Vonovia (formerly known as Deutsche Annington), Buch was a member of the Management Board at Bertelsmann SE and Chairman of the Management Board at Arvato AG. He began his career at Bertelsmann in 1991 after studying mechanical engineering and business management at RWTH Aachen University.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



