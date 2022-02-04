Volvo Cars und Northvolt bauen Batteriefabrik in Göteborg

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.02.22 10:42
dpa-AFX

GÖTEBORG (dpa-AFX) - Eine geplante Batteriefabrik des schwedischen Autobauers Volvo Cars und des Batterie-Herstellers Northvolt soll im schwedischen Göteborg entstehen. Das Werk ist Teil des gemeinsamen Investments der beiden Unternehmen von umgerechnet knapp 2,9 Milliarden Euro, wie Volvo Cars am Freitag mitteilte. Es soll ein geplantes gemeinsames Forschungs- und Entwicklungszentrum am Stammsitz des Autobauers ergänzen. Der Bau startet im kommenden Jahr. 2025 soll das Werk mit einer jährlichen Produktionskapazität von 50 Gigawattstunden an Batteriezellen den Betrieb aufnehmen. Nach Angaben von Volvo Cars könnten in dem Werk bis zu 3000 Jobs entstehen. An Northvolt ist der Volkswagen -Konzern zu einem Fünftel beteiligt, auch BMW hält einen kleinen Anteil./wbj/DP/eas






