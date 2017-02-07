Volta Finance Limited : Total voting rights

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Issue of shares

***** Guernsey, 7 February 2017

Volta Finance Limited (the "Company" or "Volta") announces that it has made an application for admission to listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange of 3,725 newly issued Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Company in relation to the part-payment of Directors' fees for the quarter ended 31 January 2017. An announcement will also be made to confirm the admission of these Ordinary Shares to trading on Euronext Amsterdam.





In accordance with the Company's Prospectus, each Director will receive 30 per cent. of his or her Director's fee for any year in the form of newly issued shares at a per share price equal to the average per share closing price of the shares on Euronext Amsterdam over the 60 consecutive Euronext Amsterdam trading days prior to the issuance date. The Directors are required to retain those shares for a period of no less than six months from their respective dates of issuance.

Following the issue of 3,725 Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital comprised 36,544,046 Ordinary Shares and 1 Class B Share. Accordingly, as at today's date, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 36,544,047. Shareholders may use this total voting rights figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine whether they are required to notify the AFM of their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited voltafinance@sannegroup.com +44 (0) 1481 739810

Corporate Broker Cenkos Securities plc Alan Ray Oliver Packard Sapna Shah +44 (0) 20 7397 1916

For the Investment Manager AXA Investment Managers Paris Serge Demay serge.demay@axa-im.com +33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

***** ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

***** ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with â¬679 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,399 people around the world.

