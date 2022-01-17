Erweiterte Funktionen



Volpara Health - AI-driven cancer screening software




17.01.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Volpara Health is a New Zealand-based health technology software company operating a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model. It markets a range of tightly integrated AI-based breast cancer screening applications that allow physicians to calculate breast density and predict optimal imaging parameters. In H122 (financial year ending 31 March), the company estimates that at least one Volpara software product was used in 34% of US women undergoing breast screening. Recent improvements to the software now allow personalised risk prediction capabilities for screening patients. Volpara’s ambition for H222 is to expand the breast health platform while developing its capability in lung cancer screening.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,67 $ 0,70 $ -0,03 $ -4,29% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NZVHTE0001S6 1,20 $ 0,67 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,67 $ -4,29%  14.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 216% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...