Volkswagen To Pay Another $1 Bln To Resolve Emissions Scandal

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has agreed to pay about $1 billion to buy back or fix the remaining 83,000 diesel-power vehicles caught in the company's emissions cheating scandal.





The company said Tuesday that it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and environmental regulators to resolve civil claims regarding about 83,000 affected 3-liter TDI V6 diesel engine vehicles in the U.S.

The latest deal addresses vehicles that were not included in Volkswagen's $14.7 billion settlement earlier this year for about 475,000 vehicles with smaller engines.

The agreement, in the form of a proposed consent decree, is subject to the approval of Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who presides over federal multidistrict litigation proceedings related to the diesel matter in the U.S.

The agreement will allow Volkswagen to recall more than 75 percent of affected 3-liter vehicles to bring them into compliance with environmental regulations, if appropriate modifications are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA and the California Air Resources Board or CARB.

Under the terms of the proposed consent decree, Volkswagen will buy back or terminate the leases of about 20,000 affected older 2009-2012 model year Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.

If approved by regulators, the company will modify these vehicles to substantially reduce their nitrogen oxide emissions so as to allow eligible owners and lessees to keep them.

Volkswagen will also recall about 63,000 affected newer 2013-2016 model year Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles to bring them into compliance with emission regulations. If the company is unable to meet this requirement, it will offer to buy back or terminate the leases of these vehicles.

The $1 billion deal includes Volkswagen's contribution of $225 million to the environmental remediation trust being established by Volkswagen to fund projects that will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide.

The company will also pay $25 million to support the use of zero-emission vehicles in California.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

