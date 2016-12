Volkswagen To Buy Parking-space Seller And Payments Firm PayByPhone

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Volkswagen Vz":

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Financial Services AG agreed to buy parking-space seller and payments firm PayByPhone.



Terms weren't disclosed.

Vancouver-based PayByPhone, founded in 2000, said it processes $300 million in transactions annually.

Volkswagen wants access to technology to connect a variety of commerce opportunities and vendors to the cabin of a car and passengers looking for easier payment methods.

