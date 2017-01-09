Erweiterte Funktionen

Volkswagen Employee Arrested




09.01.17 16:52
dpa-AFX


WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The FBI has arrested Oliver Schmidt, who was head of Volkswagen's (VKW.

L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) US compliance office and allegedly is primarily responsible for covering up the diesel emissions scandal.


The arrest was first reported by the New York Times. According to the report, Schmidt was arrested from Florida and will be faces charges in Federal Court in Detroit.


VW had admitted that the company had installed a software in about half a million diesel cars in order to cheat official tests. The vehicles emitted up to 40 times the legally allowable pollution levels.


The arrests comes at a time when the auto giant seeks to reach a final criminal settlement with the US authorities over the scandal.


VW has confirmed the arrest of Schmidt, who was head of the company's engineering and environmental office in the US from 2014 to early 2015.


"Volkswagen continues to cooperate with the Department of Justice as we work to resolve remaining matters in the United States. It would not be appropriate to comment on any ongoing investigations or to discuss personnel matters," VW said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



