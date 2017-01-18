Erweiterte Funktionen

Vodafone, Tele2 Announce Partner Market Agreement




18.01.17 09:18
dpa-AFX


NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group plc (VOD.

L, VOD) and Tele2 announced a new Partner Market agreement for Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania. Under the agreement, multinational customers of Tele2 in the three countries will benefit from a range of Vodafone Global Enterprise services. The partnership will also enable Vodafone and Tele2 to support international enterprise customers that seek to purchase services centrally across multiple markets.


Separately, Vodafone announced the company and TDC Group have agreed to renew their strategic partnership for Denmark and Norway. TDC's mobile customers will continue to benefit from mobile voice and data roaming. Vodafone's customers visiting Denmark will enjoy voice and data roaming. Vodafone said the extension of the partnership with TDC Group in Denmark and Norway will enable multinational companies present in these countries to have access to a range of Vodafone's enterprise services, including the Internet of Things and secure communications for mobile devices.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



