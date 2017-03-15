Erweiterte Funktionen

Vodafone Reportedly Nears Agreement To Merge Indian Unit With Idea




15.03.17 16:03
dpa-AFX


NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc.

(VOD.L, VOD) is nearing an initial agreement to merge its Indian operations with Idea Cellular Ltd, the Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The companies plan to announce a preliminary agreement as soon as this month. The initial accord is unlikely to spell out the merged entity's shareholding structure because the due diligence has not yet been completed, the report said.


Carriers in India are seeking to consolidate after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, introduced free services in September, undermining industry revenue.


According to report, Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chairman of the new entity, according to the people. Vodafone could decide to sell part of its stake in the merged company, while the Birlas would likely offer to buy shares from other investors after the merger to bring their holding to about 26 percent.


There is no certainty an agreement will be reached, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Artikelsuche
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,385 € 2,371 € 0,014 € +0,59% 15.03./17:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BH4HKS39 A1XA83 3,12 € 2,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,386 € +0,68%  17:24
Hamburg 2,37 € +1,24%  08:15
München 2,38 € +1,19%  10:30
Berlin 2,387 € +0,76%  15:16
Xetra 2,385 € +0,59%  17:15
Düsseldorf 2,372 € +0,51%  08:21
Stuttgart 2,376 € +0,04%  16:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,48 $ 0,00%  16:35
Frankfurt 2,389 € -0,75%  17:12
  = Realtime
