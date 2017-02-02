Vodafone Q3 Reported Revenue Down 3.9%; Confirms 2017 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vodafone Group":

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.



L, VOD) reported third-quarter Group total revenue of 13.7 billion euros, declined 3.9%, including a 4.0 percentage point negative impact from foreign exchange rate movements. Group service revenue was 12.3 billion euros. On an organic basis, service revenue increased 1.7%.

The Group said trading in the third quarter was within management's expectations underlying the outlook statement for the 2017 financial year. Vodafone Group expects to meet the lower end of EBITDA guidance range and achieve free cash flow target, as continued uncertainty in India is mitigated by sustained performance in Europe and Africa. The Group confirmed its outlook for the 2017 financial year.

