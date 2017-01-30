Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vodafone Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Vodafone Group Confirms Merger Discussion With India's Idea Cellular




30.01.17 10:11
dpa-AFX


NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) Monday confirmed recent media speculation regarding a potential combination of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed. The merger would reduce the competition in the market.


In a statement, Vodafone said they are in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all share merger of Vodafone India and Idea. Any merger would be effected through the issue of new shares in Idea to Vodafone and would result in Vodafone de-consolidating Vodafone India.Further, the statement made it clear that discussions of merger excludes Vodafone's 42 percent stake in Indus Towers.


The shares of Idea is rallying on the confirmation of discussions. On the NSE shares climbed more than 27 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,36 € 2,306 € 0,054 € +2,34% 30.01./14:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BH4HKS39 A1XA83 3,12 € 2,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,352 € +2,26%  14:45
München 2,365 € +3,18%  13:44
Düsseldorf 2,368 € +3,09%  10:36
Stuttgart 2,366 € +2,38%  13:10
Hamburg 2,36 € +2,34%  12:04
Xetra 2,36 € +2,34%  14:36
Berlin 2,365 € +1,85%  14:31
Frankfurt 2,37 € +1,63%  14:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,40 $ -0,41%  27.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
697 Vodafone Group 13:28
  Löschung 18.05.16
18 Vodafon, Verizon, Br. Telecom. 20.11.14
8 Vodafone, schnelles Geld mit s. 31.03.14
52 Sonderdividende 25.03.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...