Vodafone Group Confirms Merger Discussion With India's Idea Cellular

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vodafone Group":

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) Monday confirmed recent media speculation regarding a potential combination of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.



The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed. The merger would reduce the competition in the market.

In a statement, Vodafone said they are in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all share merger of Vodafone India and Idea. Any merger would be effected through the issue of new shares in Idea to Vodafone and would result in Vodafone de-consolidating Vodafone India.Further, the statement made it clear that discussions of merger excludes Vodafone's 42 percent stake in Indus Towers.

The shares of Idea is rallying on the confirmation of discussions. On the NSE shares climbed more than 27 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM